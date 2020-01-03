List of Water Purifier Companies: All Top RO Manufacturers in Worldwide

Hazardous materials released after farming and industrial processing lead to contamination of water bodies including lakes, rivers and oceans. Most of these pollutants have heavy metals such as zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium and molybdenum that can harm human health. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for water purifiers to suffice the need for clean water in the residential as well as the industrial segment. Further, manufacturers are launching advanced water purification technologies, such as activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, to expand their overall consumer base. According to the global water purifier market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 33.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global water purifier market size is projected to reach US$ 54.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

List of All Top Water Purifier Companies:

LG Electronics

LG Electronics Inc., founded in 1958, primarily manufactures and sells consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances around the world. The company provides home appliances including dishwashers, refrigerators, washing machines, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, built-in appliances, air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. It also offers home entertainment products such as TVs, monitors, PCs and accessories, audio and video products, and commercial products globally.

Unilever N.V.

Unilever N.V., founded in 1927, functions in the consumer goods industry across the globe. It operates in three segments including beauty and personal care, foods and refreshment, and home care. Amongst these, the beauty and personal care segment caters skincare, hair care and oral care products. This segment mainly markets its products under the brand name Axe, Lux, Dove, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy and Vaseline. The foods and refreshment segment provides soups, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, bouillons, margarine and spreads, salad dressings, ice cream, and tea-based beverages under the brand name Knorr, Hellmann’s, Magnum, Lipton, Heart, Brooke Bond, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation, founded in 1918, in confluence with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells and services electronic products around the world. It primarily operates through appliances, eco-solutions, connected solutions, automotive and industrial systems, and other segments. The appliances segment includes TVs, refrigerators, digital cameras, air conditioners, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, compressors and fuel cells.

Kinetico Inc.

Kinetico Inc., founded in 1970, produces and sells water treatment systems across the globe. It provides neutralizer, water softeners, saltless water systems, reverse osmosis filtration systems and other water filtration devices for residential and commercial applications.

Aquatech International LLC

Aquatech International LLC, established in 1981, is one of the global leaders in water purification technology with focus on desalination, water recycle and reuse, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD). It offers energy services and integrated water services; water management services to help plant personnel and end user organizations; and spare parts supply and build-own-operate (BOO); and maintenance contracts, technical audits, leased water treatment systems, technical training, and remote monitoring.

GE Appliances

GE Appliances, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky; has manufacturing facilities in Decatur, Alabama and has fully-owned subsidiaries in LaFayette, Georgia, and Selmer, Tennessee. It offers a wide range of dryers, water heaters, air conditioners, freezers, refrigerators, washers, dishwashers and water filtration systems.

A.O. Smith Corporation

Smith Corporation, founded in 1874, represents one of the leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers that offer a comprehensive product line featuring the widely known brands of North America, China, and India. The company caters its products mainly under the A. O. Smith and State brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors and retail channels comprising hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers via e-commerce and other online retailers.

Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation, founded in 1898, manufactures and markets home appliances as well as other related products. It operates in four regions including Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The company’s major products include freezers, ice makers, refrigerators, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories. Besides this, the company also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the brand names Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Admiral, Affresh, Gladiator, Estate, Inglis, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Laden, Privileg, KIC, Consul, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Sanyo, Diqua, and Royalstar.

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Ltd., incepted in 1982, manufactures pollution control equipment, and offers vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, water and air purification systems, and electronic security systems worldwide. The company is a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Pentair Plc

Pentair Plc, founded in 1966, manufactures and sells a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, businesses and industries around the world. Moreover, it operates through three segments including aquatic systems, filtration solutions, and flow technologies. The aquatic systems segment sells residential and commercial pool equipment as well as accessories including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for the residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

