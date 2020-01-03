Manufactured Housing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nobility Homes, Cavco Industries, Excel Homes

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Manufactured Housing’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nobility Homes, Inc. (United States),Cavco Industries, Inc. (United States),Champion Home Builders Inc. (United States),Palm Harbor Homes, Inc. (United States) ,Fleetwood Homes, Inc. (United States) ,Jacobsen Manufacturing Inc. (United States),Excel Homes LLC (United States),Woodland Homes of Huntsville, Inc. (United States),Dutch Housing, Inc. (United States),BonnaVilla (United States)

The manufactured housing is commonly known as mobile homes in the United States. It is a type of prefabricated housing that is largely assembled in factories and then transported to sites of use. The affordability of manufactured housing is owing to the efficiencies of the factory-building process. These homes are constructed with standard building materials and are built almost entirely off-site in a factory. The controlled assembly line techniques and construction environment eliminate many of the problems faced during traditional home construction including theft, weather, vandalism, damage to building products & materials, and unskilled labor.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Manufactured Homes, Modular Homes, Panelized Homes), Application (Residential, Commercial), Construction Type (Single section, Multi-section)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Popularity of Energy Efficient Manufactured Housing

Market Growth Drivers: Technological advancements in Manufactured Housing

Rising Popularity of House Ownership at Low Cost

Restraints: Lack of Customer Confidence over Manufactured Housing

Availability of Affordable and Attractive Home Loans for Site-Built Homes

Opportunities: Sellers May Directly Provide Financing to Buyers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Manufactured Housing Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Manufactured Housing Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Manufactured Housing Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Manufactured Housing Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Manufactured Housing Market.

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

