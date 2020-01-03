Marine Fuel Injection Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Global Marine Fuel Injection Market: Overview

Owing to a number of factors, marine fuel injection system is witnessing an upward growth curve. Some of these include demand for personal sailboats, and watercrafts, growth in seaborne trade, environmental concerns regarding shipping and expansion of fleet size. Besides, increase in purchasing power is leading to more goods bought and sold on the international front. This is expanding shipping, adding to market growth.

The global marine fuel injection market is set to chart an upward facing growth graph, owing to a stead CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2019 and 2027, helping the market accrue a higher worth by the end of the forecast period.

Global Marine Fuel Injection Market: Competitive Analysis

The global marine fuel injection market is witnessing numerous developments that are not just significant for players to take note of but also to understand how the market would operate over the coming years. An in-depth dive in can be had in our upcoming report.

The global marine fuel injection devices market is fragmented and prominent players in the market include Cummins Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Caterpillar Inc. Delphi Technologies, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Woodward, Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, MAN SE, Liebherr International AG, DENSO Corporation, Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, OMT – Officine Meccaniche Torino SpA, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

Top tier players are focusing on improving their products to keep an edge over competitors. Thus, one of the areas that has the players hooked in order to maintain a steady hand on the market share is technological advancement.

Mid-size players, on the other hand, are moving playfield to developing economies as they allow for a strategic expansion, considering the regions will see growth in shipping and logistics.

Global Marine Fuel Injection Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for global powered storage devices market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.

Shipping is one of the most cost effective mode of transportation for almost all goods one can think of. Besides, it is highly efficient. And, as rising disposable incomes create demand for shipping and that makes environmental and regulatory bodies kick into a super active mode, the market for marine fuel injection system is set to grow because with these regulations, fuel efficiency will gain center stage. As per International Maritime Organization it should be so much so as to reduce carbon emission by 10-20% for every ton of fuel used per kilometer. Additionally, to benefit from economies of scale, fleet expansion by many shipping companies is noted.

Across the globe 90% of overseas trade is done via sea transport- once again owing to its cheap and efficient nature. And, as technological advancement couples with industrialization, sea-borne trade will see an upward swing over the forecast period. Thus, it comes as no surprise that manufacturers are focusing on advanced engine related technologies

