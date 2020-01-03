Medical Vacuum System Market Trends and Forecast to 2024- Industry Analysis by Regions, Growth, Size Type and Applications

2019 Research Report on Global Medical Vacuum System Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Medical Vacuum System industry.

Key Players: Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec (UK), INTEGRA Holdings (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Air Techniques (US), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Precision Medical, Inc. (US), Medicop (Slovenia), and Ohio Medical Corporation (US).

“The medical vacuum systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.”

The global medical vacuum systems market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The adoption of medical vacuum systems is growing across major healthcare markets, mainly due to technological advancements, stringent regulatory frameworks mandating the use of vacuum systems, the increasing number of target surgical procedures across major markets, and the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures.On the other hand, the high cost of products and procedural limitations are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.

“Hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers are expected to witness the highest growth of all end users in the medical vacuum systems market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of end user, the medical vacuum systems market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers; diagnostic laboratories; pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; and research laboratories and academic institutes. The hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the current trend of device miniaturization, the rising number of target procedures performed globally, procedural efficiency of vacuum systems in this healthcare setting, and their durability.

“The oil-sealed rotary vane technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical vacuum systems market, by technology.”

On the basis of technology, the medical vacuum systems market is segmented into dry claw pump technology, dry rotary vane technology, oil-sealed rotary vane technology, oil-sealed liquid ring technology, and water-sealed liquid ring technology. The oil-sealed rotary vane technology segment accounted for the largest share due to the high operational stability of this technology (due to good oil-retention capabilities at all pressures), excellent performance in harsh environmental conditions, high procedural quality and reliability, high pumping speed at low-pressure ranges, short evacuation time, and continuous use capability.

“The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases (coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures); improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructures; and the increasing number of hospitals, research centers, medical laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in several APAC countries.

