Medical Writing Market Scope, Prediction By Region, Applications And Technology Forecast By 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global medical writing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.85 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for drug related information and increasing demand for preparation of drafts of new patents. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical writing market are Parexel International Corporation., Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, Freyr, CACTUS Communications, Covance Inc, IQVIA., OMICS International, Certara, SIRO Clinpharm, Quanticate, InClin, Inc., Intertek Group plc, ICON plc, Cardinal Health., MakroCare., IF Medical Writing SASU, InfocusRx, inc., APCER Life Sciences, Inc., Pearl Pathways, LLC., Insight Medical Writing., SGS SA and others

Segmentation: Global Medical Writing Market

By Type

Clinical

Regulatory

Scientific

Others

By Application

Medical Journalism

Medical Education

Medico Marketing

Others

By End- User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Whitsell Innovations, Inc. announced that they have acquired Pharmakey, LLC so that they can expand their planned consulting services and full electronic submissions. The main aim is to meet the need and requirement of the company for regulatory decision-making and significant writing

In August 2018, Syneos Health, Inc announced that they have acquired Kinapse which will help the company to expand their safety, regulatory and pharmacovigilance consulting and operations. It will also help the company to strengthen their medical writing, clinical trial transparency, quality operations and consulting capabilities in the areas of R&D providing high value solutions to the customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical writing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical writing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

