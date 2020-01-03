Microbubble Contrast Media Market 2019-2026: Company Profile, Product and Service, Business Operation Data, Market Share || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global microbubble contrast media market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for image guided procedures and rising approval for contrast agents is the factor driving the market growth.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbubble contrast media market are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A.., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Trust Bio-sonics, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Siemens and others.

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Microbubble Contrast Media market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Microbubble Contrast Media market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Microbubble Contrast Media report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.

Global Microbubble Contrast Media Market is Segmented By Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular Diseases, Renal and Associated Diseases, Others), Application (Molecular Imaging, Gene Therapy, Drug Delivery, Stem Cells Delivery), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Contrast media or contrast agent is substance which is usually transparent to X-ray and is used in medical imaging to accelerate the contrast of fluids or structure. In cardiology and radiology, microbubbles are used as blood- pool agent for contrast ultrasound imaging. They are widely used in applications such as gene therapy, stem cell delivery, drug delivery, molecular imaging and others. Microbubbles can also be functioned with ligand molecules that are restrict to molecular markers of disease. The main function of the microbubble-based ultrasound contrast agents is to monitor the biomarker condition of vascular endothelium, imaging inflammation, visualizing tumor vasculature and others.

Market Restraints

Increasing complexity associated with the conducting contrast enhanced ultrasound retard will restrain the market

Rising awareness about the side effects and allergic reaction of contrast agents will also restrict growth

Global microbubble contrast media market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microbubble contrast media market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global microbubble contrast media market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets