Molecular Quality Controls Market Size, Value, Outlook, Growth, Trends and 2024 Forecast Analysis | SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), ZeptoMetrix Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc etc.

2019 Research Report on Global Molecular Quality Controls Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Molecular Quality Controls industry.

Key Players: SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), ZeptoMetrix Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Microbiologics Inc. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

“The rising adoption of third-party quality controls is expected to drive the overall growth of the molecular quality controls market.”

The molecular quality controls market is expected to grow from USD 132 million in 2018 to USD 237 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The molecular quality controls market is driven primarily by the rising adoption of third-party quality controls, increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, and the rising demand for external quality assessment support. However, the high costs involved in the quality control process, budget constraints in hospitals and laboratories, and the unfavorable reimbursement scenario for molecular tests are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“The infectious diseases segment held the largest share of the molecular controls market in 2018.”

Based on application, the molecular controls market is divided into four major segments—infectious diseases, oncology, genetic tests, and other applications. The infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular controls market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the development of advanced assays for different infectious diseases, significant increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the rising awareness about the effective use of MDx technologies or products to control the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases.

“Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate in the molecular quality controls market during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the significant demand for high-quality and accurate diagnostic tests from the large patient population in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific molecular controls market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the molecular quality controls market.

By Company Type: Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30% By Designation: C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others:55%

C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others:55% By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%

