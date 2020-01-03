Muscle Spasm Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Muscle spasm is involuntary, sudden contraction of muscle or group of muscles of the body. Muscle spasm is also known as muscle cramp or involuntary hypertonicity. Muscle spasm usually occurs after muscular injury and is a sudden blast of high intensity pain, which ceases after five to ten minutes. Muscle spasm, in general condition, does not cause any chronic harm to the body. The most commonly affected muscles are lower leg muscles, front of the thigh and back of the thigh. Additionally, muscles of arms, feet, hands and abdomen are also affected, although the proportion is less.

The major causes of muscle spasm include muscular injury, spinal nerve compression, sprains and strains of the muscle (due to overuse) and diabetic ketoacidosis. Additionally, rickets, low blood potassium and sodium, animal instincts, and heat stroke are some of the other important causes of the condition. Since these cramps do not lead to any chronic condition, usually medical diagnosis and treatment is not advised. However, if the condition is persistent for longer period of time, a proper diagnosis is required. Blood test is a major diagnosis test (to understand thyroid functions, potassium and sodium levels) for muscle spasm. Additionally, electromyography is also performed to diagnose the disease.

The market of muscle spasm is segmented on the basis of drugs used to treat the condition, such as, diazepam, quinine, phenytoin, carbamazepine and others. Additionally, rehydration therapy, vitamin E, magnesium, calcium and niacin are also prescribed. The market is also segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

The North American region is the most dominating market in the world, owing to large incidences of muscle spasm, and rising focus towards R&D for muscle spasm treatments. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and RoW are the most promising markets in the upcoming period, owing to rise in awareness of muscle spasm, its causes and effects and its treatments.

The market of muscle spasm is likely to show steady growth during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. This growth is likely to support by the factors such as increased athlete activities and thereby increased threat of muscle spasm, R&D activities and growing awareness of muscle spasm. Large number of exercise associated with muscle spasms is considered as an important driver of this market.

For instance, according to the study conducted by the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, 67% of triatheletes were suffered from exercise-associated muscle cramps (EAMC). Out of this, 50% were runners, whereas 15% were bikers. Additionally, due to R&D, drug formulations such as URG101 and others are under pipeline studies and are expected to enter in the market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. These drivers are likely to support the growth of muscle spasm market.

On the other hand, limited diagnosis, self-limiting nature of the disease and high cost of R&D are some of the restraints of the market. Since the disease is self-limiting (maximum duration of cramp is around 10 minutes), usually people do not take any medicines. These factors are expected to hamper the market growth during the analysis period from 2014 to 2020.

Some of the major players operating in this market include Amgen, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. amongst others.

