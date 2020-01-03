Neurofeedback Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 to 2026

Global Neurofeedback Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026

The global Neurofeedback market size was US$ 43 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 66 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Neurofeedback Market are: BrainMaster Technologies, BEE Medic, Brainquiry, Mitsar, Thought Technology, Mind Media, Wearable Sensing

This report segments the global Neurofeedback Market on the basis of type are:

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Neurofeedback Market is segmented into:

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use

Non-medical

Regional Analysis for Neurofeedback Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Neurofeedback market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Neurofeedback Report Outlook:

The fast growth of Neurofeedback system market largely caused by the introduction of smart portable device. The production is increasing largely and the price is decreasing. These new products mainly introduced in North American and Asia regions.

North America is the largest supplier of Neurofeedback System, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Neurofeedback System, enjoying production market share nearly 20.5% in 2016.

North America is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neurofeedback.

