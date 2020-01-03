Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Diabetes: Introduction

Diabetes is also known as diabetes mellitus. It is a metabolic disorder that causes high blood sugar. The hormone insulin hormone regulates the blood sugar. Insulin moves sugar from the blood into the cells to be used as energy or for storage.

There are different types of diabetes such as type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and gestational diabetes

Common symptoms of diabetes include weight loss, increased thirst and hunger, extreme fatigue, blurry vision, frequent urination, and sores that do not heal

Prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly across the globe. People with diabetes can live healthier, longer, and fuller life by carefully regulating the blood glucose level. However, blood glucose monitoring with invasive devices is both expensive and painful.

Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring does not require blood samples for monitoring the glucose level. It can be carried out by puncturing the skin without drawing the blood, or causing pain or trauma. Innovative technologies with an invisible infrared light beam looks into the skin and measures the blood glucose level.

Key Drivers of Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is primarily driven by increase in prevalence of diabetes across the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, about 425 million adults aged between 20 years and 79 years were living with diabetes across the globe. The number is expected to rise to 629 million by 2050. Hence, increase in the number of patients with diabetes is a key driver of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.

Technological advancements in glucose monitoring devices are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market

In May 2019, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, SugarBeat, received the CE mark approval.

Wearable Devices Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on product, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be divided into wearable devices and non-wearable devices. Wearable devices is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

Increase in prevalence of diabetes and technological advancements are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period

Optical Segment Accounted for Major Share of Global Market

In terms of technology, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be classified into transdermal, optical, enzymatic, and others. The optical segment expected held a major share of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in 2018.

Most of the products being launched in the market are equipped with the optical technology, as it is an effective technology for continuous and real-time non-invasive glucose monitoring. Therefore, the optical segment is projected to dominate the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.

Asia Pacific Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

High prevalence of diabetes and its awareness and easy availability of technologically advanced products are projected to drive the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in North America during the forecast period

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to high prevalence of diabetes in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong, and rapidly improving health care infrastructure of developing countries.

