Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market Size 2019 –Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities Worldwide

2019 Research Report on Global Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Outpatient Surgical Procedures industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market 2019 across with 59 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1866589

“Rising number of outpatient surgical procedures in ASCs, HOPDs, and physicians’ offices is expected to increase the adoption of capnography devices in these settings.”

The number of outpatient surgical procedures in the US is expected to grow from ~129 million procedures in 2018 to ~144 million procedures by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The growing number of outpatient surgeries is expected to increase the adoption of capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical departments in the US. The demand for capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical procedures is further supported by the increasing prevalence of target diseases (diabetes, CVDs, respiratory diseases, and sleep apnea) and the growing number of outpatient surgical procedures requiring general anesthesia and medium & high sedation.

“Other outpatient surgeries are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The major types of outpatient surgical procedures in the US include dental surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, ENT surgeries, obstetric/gynecological surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, urologic surgeries, and other surgeries. The other surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the US.

Get Flat 20% Discount on this Latest Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1866589

“By type, the dental surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.”

Dental surgeries include root canals and implant procedures as well as other procedures such as oral surgeries, tooth extractions, corrective jaw (orthognathic) surgeries, other periodontic surgeries, endodontic procedures, and orthodontic procedures. More than 90% of dental surgeries are performed in physicians’ offices in the US.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors of capnography monitoring device companies, and hospital management executives from various key organizations operating in the US.

By Healthcare Setting: HOPDs: 40%, ASCs: 36%, and Physicians’ Offices: 24%

HOPDs: 40%, ASCs: 36%, and Physicians’ Offices: 24% By Designation: Surgeons: 63%, Nurses: 25%, and Others:12%

Research Coverage:

This market study covers the volume market of outpatient surgical procedures across various segments in the US. It aims at estimating the market volume and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on types of surgeries and hospital settings wherein these surgeries are performed (by channel).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will provide the number of outpatient surgical procedures with information on the closest approximations of the types of outpatient surgical procedures performed in the US and their sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the trends in the adoption of capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical departments of the US and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market opportunities.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1866589

In the end, the Global Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

Connect Us for more information at [email protected] or Call Us + 1 888 391 5441.

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets