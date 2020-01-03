Patient Blood Management Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis 2024

2019 Research Report on Global Patient Blood Management Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Patient Blood Management industry.

Key Players: Haemonetics Corporation (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Immucor, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Ireland), Macopharma (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD (Switzerland), LivaNova PLC (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Mediware Information Systems (US), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Haier Biomedical (China), Diatron (Hungary), and BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), among others.

“The patient blood management market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2024.”

The patient blood management market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2024 from USD 10.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2024. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising number of blood donations and blood donors, surge in the prevalence of blood disorders, and rising awareness about blood transfusion safety. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder their adoption among end users during the forecast period.

“Blood transfusion segment of instruments to register significant growth due to technological advancements.”

The product segment of the patient blood management market is segmented into instruments, accessories, reagents & kits, and software. The instrument segment is further sub-segmented into blood processing devices, blood transfusion devices, blood culture screening devices, diagnostic & testing instruments, and blood storage devices. Technological advancements, new product launches, coupled with the increasing use of auto transfusion systems during critical surgical procedures and organ transplantation, are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.

“On the basis of component, the whole blood segment commanded the leading market share in 2018.”

In terms of components, the patient blood management market is segmented into whole blood and blood components. In 2018, the whole blood segment commanded a major share of the market due to the increasing number of blood donors and blood donations across the globe. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia and blood cancer that require whole-blood units and RBCs for blood transfusions will further increase the demand for whole blood units, thus contributing to the market growth.

“The US patient blood management market to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period.”

The patient blood management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The US held the major share of the global patient blood management in 2018. Factors such as new product launches and technological advancements in patient blood management products and the presence of key players in this region are driving the growth of this market in the US. Moreover, favorable reimbursement guidelines and high awareness about blood transfusion safety will further fuel market growth.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2- 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2- 34%, and Tier 3 – 21% By Designation: C-level- 47%, Director-level -33%, and Others – 20%

C-level- 47%, Director-level -33%, and Others – 20% By Region: North America-35%, Europe- 32%, APAC -25%, Latin America- 6%, and MEA -2%

