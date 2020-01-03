Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market is Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2027

Global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market: Overview

The global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market is majorly driven by the growing trend of self-medication amongst the patients across the world. This trend has picked up the momentum by the growing availability of over the counter drugs in the healthcare market. OTC decongestants are some of the most common examples of pharma-grade synthetic camphor that are available in the market. Easy access of these products is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, due to widespread end-users applications of products like Vicks VapoRub, number of pharmacies have also grown which is another revenue generating factor for the global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market in the projected time frame.

The report by Transparency Market Research pertaining to global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market offers 360 degrees of in-depth analysis of the market. The actionable insights offered by the report allow the players to have better decision-making which further shall help the businesses to have a better profit generation in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market: Notable Developments

The vast availability of synthetic camphor has tightened the competition for the players of global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market. Due to the vast application and numerous the demand for synthetic camphor in pharmaceutical sector has raised exponentially over the period of time. To withstand this competition, the players are joining hands with several camphor vendors across the globe to maintain an uninterrupted supply of the raw material to manufacture the synthetic camphor suitable for pharmaceutical use. By joining hands with some of the prominent supplier of camphor, the businesses not only ensures a sustainable future in global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market but also improve their chances of generating more profit in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

On the other hand, various players are resorting to strategies such as research and development to develop new techniques to generate pharma-grade synthetic camphor in a cost-effective manner. These investments in research and development are aimed to reduce the production cost to the company and develop a goodwill amongst customers. With these strategies, the players are aiming to acquire a competitive edge over their rivals in global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Pharma-grade Synthetic Camphor Market: Key Drivers

Lucrative opportunities for the Players Due to Rising Incidences of Infectious Diseases

The world is witnessing a surging hike in the cases of contagious diseases. Regions that are highly populated for example Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa have high prevalence of such diseases. As a result, the demand for these synthetic camphor in these regions have spiked exponentially. The products based on the synthetic camphor are used anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory medications. Moreover, growing incidences of disease such as nasal decongestions, cold sores, and topical expectorants are the major factors that are driving the growth of global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market. Furthermore, use of these synthetic camphor as an alternative measure for medicine for sore throat, cough, and common cold, are few more drivers that propels the growth of global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Reemergence of Global Trade to Fuel Camphor Export

The economic boom in started in 2016 has picked up major pace in last few years. According to organizations such as International Monetary Fund or IMF, the global trade growth rate has surpass the mark of 3.9% in 2018. As a result of this growth rate commodities like pharma-grade synthetic camphor have witnessed a major boost in import and export for various pharmaceutical companies. This growth in import and export of the synthetic camphor for pharmaceutical companies is expected to propel the growth of global pharma-grade synthetic camphor market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

