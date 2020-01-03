Phenylalanine Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2026

Phenylalanine Market: Overview

Phenylalanine is an amino acid that is found naturally in the breast milk of mammals. As an essential amino acid, phenylalanine is not produced de novo in humans and other animals, who need to ingest phenylalanine or phenylalanine-containing proteins. It is ingested into the body from foods such as meat, poultry, fish, cottage cheese, lentils, peanuts, and sesame seeds. Phenylalanine is responsible for the production of molecules such as tyrosine, epinephrine, norepinephrine, and dopamine. When the level of tyrosine in the body is low, tyrosine is formed through hydroxylation of phenylalanine in the liver. Tyrosine is primarily used to produce new proteins and it is metabolized into epinephrine, norepinephrine, dopamine, and melanin, the tissue pigment. Epinephrine and norepinephrine are responsible for managing the stress level in the body, while dopamine is primarily responsible for feeling of pleasure in the brain.

Phenylalanine is primarily used for the treatment of depression, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, vitiligo, acupuncture anesthesia, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, weight loss, and alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Being a protein-producing amino acid, phenylalanine is used for regulating the anxiety and depression levels. With rise in the rate of incidence of depression among different age groups, is anticipated to drive the global phenylalanine market. People born with a higher level of phenylalanine in the blood are inherited with a disorder called phenylketonuria (PKU). Phenylketonuria is a rare genetic condition that is caused by buildup of phenylalanine in the body. Common symptoms of PKU include seizures, hyperactivity, tremors, musty odor of breath, and sluggish growth. This, in turn, acts as a restraint of the global phenylalanine market.

Based on form, the global phenylalanine market can be segmented into D-Phenylalanine, DL-Phenylalanine, and L-Phenylalanine. L- Form is used to produce proteins in the body through the intake of food supplements. D- Form is synthesized in laboratories. DL- Form is a combination of L and D forms, which is formed in laboratories.

The global phenylalanine market is driven by growth of the global pharmaceutical industry. Phenylalanine is used as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, for stimulating the brain cells. It acts as an effective pain reliever. Additionally, it is used in the treatment of premenstrual syndrome and Parkinson’s disease in order to increase the effects of acupuncture and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS). DL-Phenylalanine is used as a nutritional supplement owing to its analgesic and antidepressant properties.

Phenylalanine Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global phenylalanine market include NOW Foods, Amazing Nutrition, LiftMode (Synaptent LLC), NutraMarks, Inc., and Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. These players are engaged in research and development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to gain market share.