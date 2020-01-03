Plant Growing Lamps Market Report Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

The global Plant Growing Lamps market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plant Growing Lamps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant Growing Lamps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plant Growing Lamps in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plant Growing Lamps manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Gavita

Hubbell Lighting

Kessil

Cree

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Fionia Lighting

Valoya

Heliospectra AB

Cidly

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

< 300 Watt

> 300 Watt

Segment by Application

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Plant Growing Lamps

1.1 Definition of Plant Growing Lamps

1.2 Plant Growing Lamps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 < 300 Watt

1.2.3 > 300 Watt

1.3 Plant Growing Lamps Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Indoor Farming

1.3.3 Vertical Farming

1.3.4 Commercial Greenhouse

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Plant Growing Lamps Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Plant Growing Lamps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Plant Growing Lamps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Plant Growing Lamps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Plant Growing Lamps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Plant Growing Lamps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Plant Growing Lamps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Plant Growing Lamps

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant Growing Lamps

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Plant Growing Lamps

Continued….

