PoE Managed Switch Market Report 2018 – Industry Analysis, Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Segment and Forecasts to 2025

A PoE Managed Switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.
The global PoE Managed Switch market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PoE Managed Switch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PoE Managed Switch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of PoE Managed Switch in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their PoE Managed Switch manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cisco
Avaya
HP
Dell
Brocade
Alcatel-Lucent
Netgear
Juniper
D-Link
Extreme
Adtran
Alaxala
Huawei
ZTE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
?16 Ports
16-48 Ports
?48 Ports
Segment by Application
Enterprise
Government
School
Others
