PoE Managed Switch Market Report 2018 – Industry Analysis, Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Segment and Forecasts to 2025

A PoE Managed Switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei

ZTE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

?16 Ports

16-48 Ports

?48 Ports

Segment by Application

Enterprise

Government

School

Others

