Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market 2020- Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Regional Segmentation and 2026 Forecast

Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market By Polymer Type (Acrylic Polymer, Sbr Latex), Application (Non- Residential Buildings, Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market is expected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.89% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Polymer modified cementitious coatings are widely used as waterproofing agent in construction industry. This uses cement as one of its elements, which a polymer and a binder mixture grips onto the surface, providing strong adhesion to steel and concrete substrates. They have the ability to protect the concrete in sulphate contaminated ground conditions.

Rapid industrialization & urbanization and rising usage in architectural applications are the factor for the growth of polymer modified cementitious coatings market. Growth in construction industry is also expected to enhance the market demand. There is also rising investment in the infrastructure sector which will also accelerate their demand. Increasing demand for advanced waterproofing coatings, and rising prevalence of geopolymer cements. On the other hand, they have the ability to enhance the elasticity, tensile strength, and elasticity of the cement.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, Sika AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., MAPEI, Fosroc, Inc, LafargeHolcim, Evercrete INDIA, W. R. Meadows, Inc, Berger Paints India Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd., DURABUILD, Fibrex Construction Chemicals Private Limited, The Euclid Chemical Company, Don Construction Products Ltd., Benfer Schomburg, CICO Group, Associated Chemical

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market are currently engaged inadopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global Film Resistor market. With the advent of new technologies on a regular basis, players are striving hard to incorporate the latest technology to gain a competitive edge above the rest.

Data Bridge market Research has added an effective statistical data to its repository, titled as Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings. This report gives a complete overview of the market, covering the different aspects such as product definitions along with its vendors. The competitive landscape of various industries such as Polyamide is measured on the basis of regions and revenue. To get better perspectives of global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market, relevant chart and graphs are included in the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries, such as the gaming segment dominated the overall market in 2020, and is likely to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to growth of the mobile gaming industry

Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of polymer type, the polymer modified cementitious coatings market is segmented into acrylic polymer, and Sbr latex. Acrylic polymer is expected to dominate the market because of their increasing application in different products.

Then the polymer modified cementitious coatings market is also segmented on the basis of application into non-residential buildings, residential buildings, and public infrastructure. The non- residential building segment is further classified into industrial and commercial. Residential buildings segment is sub- segmented into exterior walls, driveway & sidewalk, and floorings. Public infrastructure is further divided into roads & bridges, pipe coating, and parking structures & stadiums.

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

• It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings market growth

• It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

• It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

• It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

• It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

