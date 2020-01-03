Population Health Management Solutions Market is Predicted to Hit US$69,000 Mn by 2025

As per the research report published by Transparency Market Research, the population health management solutions market will touch a market of US$69,000 Mn in valuation by 2025. This is a remarkable growth from the initial valuation reported in 2016 of US$18,500 Mn. Such an outstanding growth of the market is thus expected to be complemented by a similarly outstanding CAGR of 16.1% in the coming years of the forecast period.

Mergers and Acquisitions are Key Strategies for Leading Companies in Market

The competitive landscape of the global population health management solutions market is a fairly fragmented one with the presence of a number of key players. These leading companies are projected to opt for mergers, joint ventures, and takeovers with a view to cement their brand position on a global scale. For instance, CarePort was recently acquired by Allscripts with an objective to strengthen their product portfolio in the segment of acute care. In addition to this, other leading companies in the market are working towards developing more efficient solutions. This has encouraged more funding and investments to be poured into the research and development activities.

Request a Sample of Population Health Management Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4174

Some of the key players in the global population health management solutions market include names such as Health Catalyst, ZeOmega, Cerner Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, and Business Machines Coroporation among others.

Several healthcare service providers have been working on multiple projects to enhance the quality of the general population. With the use of the population health management solutions systems, the clinical records and other health-related information of the patient can be accessed without much hassle. Moreover, with the advancements in the healthcare sector itself, is helping to drive the growth of the global health management solutions market. It is thus presenting a plethora of business opportunities for the leading players to offer a strong value proposition to the end-users.

Positive Government Support is Key for North America Market Growth

The global population health management solutions market has been predominantly led by North America. The growth of the North America market is attributed to the high awareness among the population in the region about the advantages of using health management solutions. Moreover, both the governmental and the non-governmental institutions are making targeted efforts for the management of chronic diseases. This has also helped in the development of the population health management solutions market in North America region.

Request for a Discount on Population Health Management Market Report -.

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4174

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit a strong growth rate over the course of the given forecast period. The primary reason behind the projected growth of the region is the presence of emerging economies such as India and China that are investing large sums for the overhaul of their domestic healthcare infrastructure. Other nations such as Japan and Australia are also emerging to be huge markets for these health management solutions platforms. The markets of the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are still in their infancy and are expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years of the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets