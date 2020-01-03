Post-consumer Recycled Textiles Market 2027 Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Overview

Post-consumer Recycled Textiles Market: Overview

Post-consumer textile waste can be a household articles or garments, which does not have any further use and needs to be discarded. Out-of-fashion and damaged clothes are major sources of post-consumer textile wastes. This textile waste includes wearable textiles or non-wearable textiles. They are manually segregated depending on the fabric, fibers, quality, and condition. The wearable textiles are exported to second-hand clothing markets, while the non-wearable textiles, depending on the type of fabric, are converted into fibers using different methods such as cutting, shredding, and carding. Post-consumer recycled textiles are primarily used in carpet cushions, home insulations, fiber stuffing, clean?up products, mattress, pads/futons, geotextiles, landscaping, and concrete reinforcement.

In terms of textile type, the post-consumer recycled textiles market can be divided into polymer, cotton, and others. The cotton segment accounted for a significant share of the global post-consumer recycled textiles market in 2018. The post recycling process of cotton fiber involves converting cotton fabrics into cotton fibers that can be reused in textile products such as garments, upholstery, towels, and household items.

Increase in usage of recycled textiles in apparels and rise in popularity of recycled textiles are estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period. The others segment includes recycled textiles made from acrylic, wool, nylon, and silk.

Based on application, the post-consumer recycled textiles market can be segregated into commercial textiles, industrial textiles, and others. The commercial textile segment accounted for a dominant share of the global post-consumer recycled textiles market in 2018. Recycled materials used in textile and apparel products are procured throughout the textile and apparel supply chain using post-consumer collection methods. Post-consumer processed waste can be spun into yarn, which is woven or knitted into fabrics, apparels, sheeting, and upholstery. Increase in usage of used plastic water bottles and fishing nets to manufacture filaments and yarns in textiles and apparels products is anticipated to boost the demand for post recycled-textiles. Rise in demand for industrial textiles in reinforcing composites or laminates is anticipated to drive the global post-consumer recycled textiles market. Research activities is projected to develop new and improved technologies to maximize the value of recycled textiles.