Radar Sensor Market Report 2017: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2025

Global Radar Sensor Market

By Technology (RF MEMS-based radar sensors, Millimeter wave, Time Domain Reflectometry, Ultra-Wideband), Component (Video Amplifier, Processing, Antenna, Transmitter, Duplexer, Receiver), Band (L, S, C, and X Bands, Ku, K, Ka, V, and W Bands, HF, VHF, and UHF Bands), Range (Short-Range Radar, Mid-Range Radar, Long-Range Radar), Type (Speed Gauge, Altimeter, Imaging Radar, CW Radar, Pulse Radar, Non-imaging Radar), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Radar Sensor Market was valued at USD 5.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.62% from 2017 to 2025.

Radar Sensor is a system that provides advanced precision targeting, navigation, threat detection, next generation intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. There are several benefits of radar sensor system including – capable of detecting motion, measuring speed, long range detection, the angle of arrival, the direction of movement, immunity to ambient weather conditions, low total cost of ownership, and fast reaction to position changes through a very fast response time.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing military spending in developing countries

1.2 Increasing focus on safety and security needs in automotive application

1.3 Rising need for border security systems

1.4 Adoption of advanced driver assistance systems and driverless concepts in the automotive sector

1.5 Increasing awareness about the wideband 5G and millimeter wave–based RF system capabilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising development cost

2.2 High maintenance cost of radar sensor installed in cars

2.3 Electronic warfare

Market Segmentation:

The Global Radar Sensor Market is segmented on the technology, component, band, range, type, vertical, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 RF MEMS-based radar sensors

1.2 Millimeter wave

1.3 Time Domain Reflectometry

1.4 Ultra-Wideband

2. By Component:

2.1 Video Amplifier

2.2 Processing

2.3 Antenna

2.4 Transmitter

2.5 Duplexer

2.6 Receiver

3. By Band:

3.1 L, S, C, and X Bands

3.2 Ku, K, Ka, V, and W Bands

3.3 HF, VHF, and UHF Bands

4. By Range:

4.1 Short-Range Radar

4.2 Mid-Range Radar

4.3 Long-Range Radar

5. By Type:

5.1 Speed Gauge

5.2 Altimeter

5.3 Imaging Radar

5.4 CW Radar

5.5 Pulse Radar

5.6 Non-imaging Radar

6. By Vertical:

6.1 Traffic Monitoring and Management

6.2 Environmental and Weather Monitoring

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Aerospace and Defense

6.6 Security and Surveillance

6.7 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Continental AG

2. Delphi Automotive LLP

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5. Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

6. Robert Bosch GmbH

7. Denso Corporation

8. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

9. Autoliv Inc.

10. Lockheed Martin Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Radar Sensor Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

