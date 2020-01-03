Retailers Have Managed Holiday Season Inventories Well, Wedbush Says

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Tendencies in the holiday-shopping season signify retailers have handled their inventories nicely as they head into the new year, Wedbush Securities said Monday.

Analysts headed by Jen Redding and Jared Arat said “incremental promotions (year-on-year) likely drove record setting earnings at lower margin in a selling season briefer by six days. ”

However, they’re “normally more attentive ” roughly increases in assortment sizes at Kohl’s (KSS) and Victoria’s Secret.

“Despite the advertising uptick we see across the board,” Wedbush said, “our checks suggest healthy Y/Y purchasing as discounts are responded to by a consumer, and as web-scraped data shows inventories and pricing stability. ”

The analysts said they anticipate “nimble retailers” as they go away from the holiday season, to move off of blanket discounts.

Wedbush said blowing at Children’s Place conducted deeper than last year. The kids ’s apparel company three months back cut its full-year guidance following warning of &ldquo mall visitors quarter-to-date. ”

