Robotic Surgery Simulation Systems Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

Robotic Surgery Simulation Systems Market: Introduction

Robotic surgical simulation is a computer-based technology to simulate numerous surgical procedures for the purpose of training health care professionals without the requirement of a subject

This procedure is carried out in order to reduce or prevent errors by medical professionals. As per the data published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information in May 2019, approximately 400,000 inpatient each year experience some type of medical error, which makes it the third leading cause of death in the world. In 2013, based on studies it was estimated that 210,000 to 440,000 deaths per year occur due to medical errors.

Launch of new technology-based products is fueling robotic surgery simulation systems market growth. In December 2017, VirtaMed AG launched ArthroS Ankle, a VR simulator for ankle arthroscopy. The product includes features, such as adapted original tools, authentic haptic feedback through life-like anatomic ankle model, realistic VR graphics, and a customizable course structure for proficiency-based learning.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Robotic Surgery Simulation Systems Market

With rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, the number of surgeries performed globally has also increased. According to the data published by the World Health Organization, in 2015, 3,064 surgical procedures per 100,000 population were performed in Central Asian countries.

Demand for robotic surgeries is also fueling global robotic surgery simulation systems market growth. Over 20 years, da Vinci robotic platform of Intuitive Surgical has performed more than 5 million surgeries globally. This can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Thus, the growing number of surgical procedures is resulting in high demand for simulation products and services to help reduce medical errors, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global robotic surgical simulation systems market.

Factor restraining the expansion of the global robotic surgery simulation systems market is budgetary constraints. The cost of model range from US$ 80,000 to US$ 137,000 (da Vinci Skills Simulator; Intuitive Surgical Inc.). This also varies with the purchase of additional software with supplementary exercises for training. Thus, high cost hampers robotic surgery simulation systems market growth.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Segment to Witness High Demand

Based on products & services, the global robotic surgery simulation systems market can be segmented into model-based simulation, web-based simulation, and simulation training services

Model-based simulation products & services segment accounted for the highest share of the robotic surgery simulation systems market in 2018. This segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This dominance can be ascribed to numerous advantages offered by model-based simulation over traditional learning as well as increase in demand for minimally invasive treatments and focus on patient safety.

Commercial Simulation Center Segment to Witness Significant Growth

In terms of end-user, the global robotic surgery simulation systems market can be divided into: hospitals, surgical centers, commercial simulation centers, and others

Commercial simulation centers segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for educational training programs in research institutes and simulation centers to enhance clinical performance.

Various market players are also collaborating with medical institutions and simulation centers to provide educational services to health care professionals to help them enhance their surgical skills

