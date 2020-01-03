Robust Growth Prospects Estimated for Aphrodisiac Powder Market

Market Outlook

Aphrodisiac powder is a food or drug that evokes sexual desire. Aphrodisiac powder enhances the performance and pleasure derived from sexual intercourse. Aphrodisiac powder is derived from plants, animals and minerals. Several natural substance, such as mandrake and yohimbe plants, are historically known as aphrodisiacs, from which aphrodisiac powder is extracted.

The global demand for aphrodisiac powder is increasing due to an increase in the number of people suffering from sexual dysfunction. According to a report, around 52% of the people worldwide in the age group of 40-60 years suffer from sexual problems such as erectile dysfunction, lack of libido and lack of orgasm, among others. Several men as well as women are opting for aphrodisiac powder to enhance their sexual performance and to treat sexual diseases. Numerous people consume strawberry, raw oysters, coffee, chocolate and honey as they believe that these foods are aphrodisiacs.

Demand for aphrodisiac powder across the globe

Aphrodisiac powder helps enhance the sexual potency of men as well as women. Sexual dysfunction is a major concern worldwide and people are constantly searching for sex enhancers. Aphrodisiac powder is an effective remedy for the treatment of sexual dysfunction and is believed to be a safe and natural remedy to treat sex-related problems, owing to which the demand for aphrodisiac powder is increasing significantly. The consumption of aphrodisiac powder has been found to be significantly high in Turkey, China, Germany, Italy, Japan and India. Aphrodisiac powder is used for the treatment of various sex-related problems as it increases libido, sexual performance, orgasm, erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, which ultimately provides self-esteem and increases relationship satisfaction among human beings. Due to these factors, the demand for aphrodisiac powder is increasing significantly across the world. This has encouraged the local manufacturers of aphrodisiac powder-based skin care products to expand their reach in the global market, which is expected to bolster the growth of the aphrodisiac powder market.

Global Aphrodisiac Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the major producers and suppliers operating in the global aphrodisiac powder market are Cupid Labs Ltd., Green Healthy Living International Co., Ltd. and Ali Healthcare Co., Ltd. Numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers are expressing interest in producing aphrodisiac powder on a large scale as the demand for aphrodisiac powder is increasing.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Aphrodisiac Powder Market

Sexual dysfunction is one of the major problems among the world population and a serious medical concern. Ongoing research to resolve the problem has revealed the medical benefits of aphrodisiac powder. In the global aphrodisiac powder market, the demand for aphrodisiac powder is increasing due to its ability to enhance the sexual drive. According to published literature in Pharmacology Review, 52% of men are affected with a certain degree of erectile dysfunction. Aphrodisiac powder is also considered an excellent source to stimulate sexual feelings. Thus, industries from all over the world are focusing on the manufacturing and supply of aphrodisiac powder, which has resulted in the growth of the aphrodisiac powder market. These factors are expected to continue to boost the global aphrodisiac powder market during the forecast period.

Global Aphrodisiac Powder Market: A Regional Outlook

Aphrodisiac powder is mostly consumed as a safe herbal or natural sex-enhancing remedy. The largest global markets for aphrodisiac powder are Germany, Italy, France, China, UK, U.S.A. and India. Several fruits and plants are used as aphrodisiacs, which include strawberries, black ginger, etc. The demand for aphrodisiac powder is expected to increase during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of people suffering from sexual dysfunction.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets