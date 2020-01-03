Rocket Engine Market SWOT analysis by Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 : SpaceX, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Rockwell International

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rocket Engine’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are SpaceX (United States),Aerojet Rocketdyne (United States),Orbital ATK (United States),Antrix (India),Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan),Airbus Defence and Space (Germany),Bell Aircraft (United States),China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (China),GE Aerospace (United States),RD Amross (United States),,Rockwell International (United States),The Spaceship Company (United States),Lockheed Martin (United States)

Rocket Engine is a jet engine that is self-contained by the aircraft and does not use outside air. The energy is converted into the kinetic energy of the working medium in the rocket engine, and the high-speed jet is discharged to generate thrust. The rocket engine can work in a space outside the dense atmosphere. Compared to other types of jet engines, rocket engines are the lightest and have the highest thrust, but are the least propellant-efficient.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear), Application (Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles), End User (Military & Government, Commercial)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Number of Space Expeditions

Significant Investments By Venture Capital Companies Leading to Rise in Space Exploration Missions

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Focus on Reducing Mission Cost

High Efficiency and Technological Advancements in Rocket Engine

Restraints: Lack of Dedicated Launch Vehicles for the Launch of Small Satellites

Opportunities: Increase in Research & Development

Technological Upgradation in Space Industry Leading to Low Cost of Spacecraft Launches

Challenges: Significant Investments Required for the Development of New Technologies

Lack of Knowledge Transfer Platforms

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Rocket Engine market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Rocket Engine various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Rocket Engine Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Rocket Engine Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Rocket Engine Revenue by Type

Global Rocket Engine Volume by Type

Global Rocket Engine Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Rocket Engine Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Rocket Engine market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Rocket Engine market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Rocket Engine market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

