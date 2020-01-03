Saudi Arabia Water Filtration Equipment Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

Filtration devices is utilized in the water treatment industry to evacuate undesirable contaminants. Water filtration equipment including regular filtration and membrane equipment. Water filtration devices is characterized as hardware used to treat water utilized as stock, procedure, cooling, or evaporator water, or wastewater from city and mechanical sources.

Major factors such as stringent regulations for drinking and wastewater treatment, upgradation of water treatment facilities and growing demand for treated water consumption are expected to boost the growth of the Water Filtration Equipment market. In addition, high demand from residential as well as industrial sector is expected to have significant impacts on the overall Water Filtration Equipment market growth during the forecast period. Introduction of advanced water treatment technology growing need of smart water grid legislatures will increase the demand of Water filtration equipment in upcoming years. Furthermore, growing desalination of water for clean water availability in industrial sector is anticipated to create huge requirement of Water filtration equipment in Saudi Arabia. Industries like manufacturing, oil & gas and municipal corporation are the major end use for Water filtration equipment is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, price fluctuation and raw material constraint are the restraining factors for the market growth during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia’s water Filtration equipment market holds great potential for development and growth due to rapid development of cities, massive urbanization and industrialization coupled with a growing population which leads the demand of clean water. Though, Saudi Arabia majorly rely on desalinated water that treated by big water treatment plants. The growth in water treatment process and high consumption of water will creates huge demand for Filtration devices. For instance: The SAG’s Vision 2030 and National Transformation Program (NTP) aim to thrice the percentage of desalinated water to 52 percent through strategic partners by 2020. Saudi Arabia is increasingly adopting water treatment technology and taking proactive measures to overcome water consumption. Public Private Partnerships have been built up between a few urban communities and global organizations for water dispersion and wastewater accumulation. Aside from expanding its water assets, the Saudi Government likewise is concentrating on water management, wastewater treatment facility and others.

Various notable players operating in the market, Aqua Arabia, Saudi Water Technology, AES Arabia Ltd., RAHA WATER TREATMENT CORPORATION, 3M Company, Pure Aqua, Inc., Saudi Salwa filteration Company, Pure Life Filters, Culligan International, Calgon Carbon Corporation among others.

