SBS Market 2020 In depth Analysis and Research Report 2026

The global SBS market is valued at 3842.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 4868.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Scope of the Report

Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber that’s used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. It’s a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene.

Key Players of the Global SBS Market

LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KKPC, Asahi Kasei, TSRC, Chimei, Sinopec, CNPC, Keyuan Petrochemicals, Jusage, etc.

Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of SBS, followed by Asia (Ex. China) and Europe. Leading players in SBS industry are LCY Chemical, Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KKPC, Asahi Kasei, TSRC, Chimei, Sinopec, etc. In 2015, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 57.44% of the SBS market.

Segmentation by product type:

Liner SBS

Radical SBS

Segmentation by application:

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2020-2026:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaSBS, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global SBS Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global SBS market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the SBS market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

The regional study of the global SBS market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global SBS Market. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Table of Contents for Global SBS Market Report Includes:

-Global SBS Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Global SBS Market Analysis by Application

-Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Global SBS Market Forecast.

