Smart Home Market to Expand with Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation

The global smart home market is growing at a starry CAGR in recent times. Governments and regional planning authorities have forayed into the area of smart cities, and are making ardent efforts to develop these town centers. Premium benefits served by smart technologies have created integral opportunities within the global smart home market. The need for efficiency, utility, and resilience across the residential sector has changed the functional dynamics of cities and urban centers. Besides, the global quest for energy saving and sustainability has propelled demand within the global smart home market. There is increasing inclination of the masses towards smart technologies that reek of utility, comfort, and ease. Therefore, it is legit to expect that the global smart home market would cruise ahead in terms of revenues.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global smart home market would grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period between 2018 and 2026. The total value of the global smart home market is slated to touch new heights in the years to follow. Increasing use of HVAC technologies, coupled with growing spending on construction management, has given a thrust to the smart home market. Furthermore, several home-based technologies have made their way into the market. This trend has also garnered the attention of the vendors operating in the global smart home market.

Need for Developing Smart Cities

Development of smart cities has taken a new turn as several regions embrace sustainable technologies. Smart city projects have become an integral part of planning commissions in several countries. Some of the most successful smart city models have been implemented across Scandinavian countries such as Norway, Denmark, and Finland. These countries have set prudent examples for the masses to follow smart practices across homes and spaces. Therefore, the global smart home market is set to expand at a starry pace in the years to follow. Minimalists approaches to management of the residential sector has brought smart homes under the spotlight of attention.

Recommendation of the UN

Investments in smart city projects have increased by leaps and bounds. The UN has been focusing on the need to manage climate change, and is persuading countries to follow green standards for construction and planning. The recommendations of the UN have reflected in the form of increased adoption of smart technologies. Therefore, the total volume of revenues in the global smart home market is projected to increase in the coming times. The presence of a seamless industry for management of smart grids and smart lighting systems has also brought smart homes under the spotlight of attention.

Some of the leading players in the global smart home market are Siemens AG, Johnson Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Company, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

