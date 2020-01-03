Smart Power Distribution Systems Market To 2026 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The global smart power distribution systems market was valued around US$ 18,417 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of more than 14% during forecast period, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Smart Power Distribution Systems Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. Increasing developments in grid infrastructure, rising demand for integration of renewable energy sources, improved grid reliability and efficient outage response have increased the penetration of smart power distribution systems globally.

Adoption of smart power distribution solution by utilities is increasing due to the rising need for savings in capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational expenditure (OpEx). The smart power distribution systems market in North America is expanding at a significant CAGR of more than 15% owing to numerous technological advancements, the presence of a large number of grid automation solution providers, and increasing investments in grid automation for reliable and efficient power supply.

Growing modernization of power distribution system to drive market

Growing grid modernization for reliable and efficient power supply has increased the demand for smart power distribution solutions worldwide. Rising electricity consumption, reduction in production cost, and the potential to lower carbon emissions are some of the key factors driving massive global investment in the modernization of electricity infrastructure and the development of smart grid technologies. Consistent rise in the consumption of power is the primary factor responsible for modernization of electric systems. Several countries across the globe are focusing on developing and refining grid architectures, including advanced metering, distribute on automation, substation automation, ubiquitous communications networks, micro grids, and DER integration, which is expected to boost the smart power distribution systems market.

The U.S. is focusing on upgrading its power network infrastructure significantly. The office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability (OE), in the U.S., is working with private partners to improve and strengthen the power infrastructure. Numerous market players are launching various smart power distribution solutions to amplify the efficiency of the generation and distribution of the power supply. The key trends prevalent in the smart power distribution systems market are increasing installation of smart meters, investments in smart grid technology, strategic partnerships, and implementation of AI.

Increasing adoption of smart power distribution systems due to rise in power theft and power outages in countries such as China, India, South Africa, Brazil, and Taiwan to create more opportunities in the market

In terms of geography, the global smart power distribution systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America led the global smart power distribution market in 2017, followed by Europe. Developed regions such as North America and Western Europe are expected to witness increasing implementation of smart meters, thereby increasing the adoption of smart power distribution solutions. Various manufacturers from North America are rapidly moving ahead to offer various technological advanced automated power distribution solutions due to the rise in usage of smart power distribution systems. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in 2017.

Key players such as General Electric Company, ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG are likely to continue to lead the global smart power distribution systems market

The company profiling of key players profiled in the global smart power distribution systems market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for the years 2016 to 2018. The key players profiled in the global smart power distribution systems market include Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Landis+Gyr AG, Itron Inc., Oracle Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and Aclara Technologies LLC. Various players are establishing partnerships to provide various smart grid solutions on a large scale in order to reduce power outages across the world.

