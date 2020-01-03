Soybean Oil Market Size, Share, Price Trends | Industry Analysis, 2024

According to the global soybean oil market report by IMARC Group, the market size reached 49.7 Million Tons in 2018. The market volume is projected to reach 56.6 Million Tons by 2024, registering at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2024. Soybean oil is a rich source of essential nutrients including proteins, plant sterols, vitamins and fatty acids. It has a relatively lower price as compared to the other edible oils available in the market. Soybean oil has become a preferred choice for cooking in households and restaurants due to its neutral taste, high smoke point and negligible saturated fat content. Nowadays, researchers are developing soybeans with an increased level of stearidonic acid (SDA) omega-3s with the help of biotechnology, which is having a positive impact on the market for soybean oil.

Global Soybean Oil Market Trends:

The growing health consciousness among consumers across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Soybean oil offers various health benefits such as managing heart health, lowering cholesterol levels, improving immunity, reducing the threat of cognitive disorders, preventing osteoporosis, and boosting skin and eye health. Consequently, the demand for soybean oil has significantly increased, especially among health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, in recent years, manufacturers have introduced high oleic soybean oil which contains no trans-fat and high amounts of monosaturated fats. Also, soybean oil has several functional properties which have facilitated its usage in both food and non-food applications.

In the food industry, it is used for cooking, frying and as an ingredient in the production of margarine, shortenings, and non-dairy creamers. Its non-food applications include the production of animal feed, caulks, mastics, resins, plastics, biodiesel and insecticides. Moreover, many leading companies have launched non-GMO soybean. For instance, Cargill has introduced soybean oil made from identity-preserved (IdP), conventionally-bred (non-GM) soybeans to expand its product portfolio and consumer base.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Soybean Industry

5.1 Market Performance

5.1.1 Volume Trends

5.1.2 Value Trends

5.2 Market by End-Use

5.3 Market by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Global Edible Oil Industry

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market by Region

6.3 Market by Oil Type

6.4 Market Forecast

7 Global Soybean Oil Industry

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Price Analysis

7.3.1 Key Price Indicators

7.3.2 Price Structure

7.3.3 Price Trends

7.4 Market Breakup by Region

7.5 Market Breakup by End Use

7.6 Market Forecast

7.7 SWOT Analysis

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Strengths

7.7.3 Weaknesses

7.7.4 Opportunities

7.7.5 Threats

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.8.1 Raw Material Procurement

7.8.2 Manufacturing

7.8.3 Marketing

7.8.4 Distribution

7.8.5 Exports

7.8.6 End-Use

7.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.9.4 Degree of Competition

7.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

8 Market Performance by End-Use

8.1 Food

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Feed

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Performance of Key Regions

9.1 China

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 United States

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Brazil

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Argentina

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 India

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

11 Soybean Oil Processing

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Machinery Pictures

12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.12 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 ADM

15.2 Bunge

15.3 Cargill

15.4 Louis Dreyfus

15.5 Wilmar

