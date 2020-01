Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the new report, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market was valued above US$ 4,400 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in geriatric population leads to increase in the number of surgeries that are caused due to severe diseases and performed at hospitals and clinics and increase in number of hospital acquired infection are likely to boost the sterilization equipment and disinfectant market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are likely to dominate the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market due to rise in awareness about prevention of healthcare associated infection (HAI) and rise in focus of key players on the development of new sterilization devices in the market in these regions. Increase in number of surgeries and number of hospitals in countries such as Japan, India and China is likely to boost the sterilization equipment and disinfectant market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Shifting trends toward utilization of disposable medical devices to hamper market

Increasing preference for usage of disposable medical devices, such as prefilled syringes, gloves, face masks, needles, and catheters, hinders the global sterilization equipment market. Usage of disposable devices reduces the probability of acquiring HAIs. The global market for sterilization equipment is expected to contract during the forecast period, as disposable medical devices do not require sterilization.

Heat sterilization equipment to lose market share

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market based on method, disinfectant, and end-user. Based on method, the heat sterilization equipment segment is projected to dominate the global market, due to the presence of major players in the segment. However, the segment is expected to lose market share during the forecast period, as it does not properly work on heat and moist sensitive equipment. The low temperature sterilization segment is anticipated to gain market share. Its share is anticipated to rise from 32.0% in 2017 to almost 33% by the end of 2026 due to advantages of its sterilization process through disinfectant gases, such as ethylene oxide, which is suitable for both heat and moist sensitivity equipment to sterilize.

Oxidizing Agents: Top disinfectant type for cleaning and sterilization

In terms of disinfectant, the oxidizing agents segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market during the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period owing to the high usage of oxidizing agents, such as ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide, which have high antimicrobial activity owing its small molecular structure.

Hospital and Diagnostic Center: Top end-user in sterilization equipment and disinfectant market

In term of end-user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for more than 50% share of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market, in terms of value, in 2017. The segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. The market share held by the segment is likely to rise to reach more than 52% by the end of 2026. Rise in number of surgeries and increase in HAI are likely to propel the segment during the forecast period.

