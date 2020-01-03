Truck and Trailer Landing Gear Market is Touching New Levels and Technologies with Prominent Players: haacon hebetechnik GmbH, JOST Werke AG, SAF-HOLLAND GmbH

- Truck and trailer landing gear is the metallic support provided with the semi-trailers that maintain the level of trailer parallel to the ground when the tractor is detached. Truck and trailer landing gears are mounted only on trailers, which comprise only rear axles.
- These are capable of lifting the weight of the trailer; however in some cases, landing gear is known to break down
- Market for truck and trailer landing gear is anticipated to expand at a notable pace during the forecast period due to expansion of the trucking industry. Moreover, trucks that comprise detachable trailers are considered more efficient in terms of fuel-efficiency and load carrying capacity, which are integrated with landing gears, and hence, drive the market for truck and trailer landing gear.
Global Truck and Trailer Landing Gear Market – Drivers
- Transition and evolution witnessed by the transportation industry, globally, is primarily due to the expansion of manufacturing and agriculture industries, which in turn fuel the demand for trailer trucks that are extensively utilized by fleet management in order to transport goods and material from one place to another. These factors are primarily projected to fuel the truck and trailer landing gear market during the forecast period.
- High volume of international trade has been witnessed between countries such as China, the U.S., the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and ASEAN, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market for truck and trailer landing gear
- Development of light weight and high strength landing gears by key manufacturers is likely to propel the market for truck and trailer landing gears during the forecast period
- Countries in Asia Pacific continue their transition toward greater economic integration, where expansion of manufacturing, agriculture, electronics, and textile & apparel industries is a prime factor attributed to rapid economic development. Moreover, transportation of products and goods by means of roadways plays an integral role. Additionally, this mode of transport is cost-effective for door-to-door service, owing to improved road infrastructure. This is anticipated to propel the demand for semi-trailer truck, thereby boost the truck and trailer landing gear market during the forecast period.
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
