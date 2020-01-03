Two-wheeler Brake Pads Market Upcoming Opportunities with Top Key Players – AISIN SEIKI, Borg Warner, Brakes India

- Brake pads are an integral component in two-wheelers that have disc brakes. Brake pads are highly susceptible to wear and tear due to friction; consequently, the demand for durable brakes pads is rising
- Manufacturing of brake pads require a material that possess high co-efficient of friction. Significant expansion of the two-wheeler brake pads market is attributed to an increase in the demand for effective braking at high speeds.
Key Drivers of Global Two-wheeler Brake Pads Market
- Rising demand for two-wheelers in several countries across Asia Pacific and Africa including India, China, those in ASEAN, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa, is likely to drive the demand for two-wheeler brake pads significantly
- Several key players manufacturing two-wheeler and two-wheeler components, such as braking system and tires, are increasing investments in developing countries of Middle East and Africa
- Demand for safety solutions in two-wheelers has been rising consistently the last few years. Demand for safety is for both, rider and pedestrians. The braking system regulates the speed of the vehicle in emergency situations and prevents accidents. The sudden appearance of an obstacle in front of the two-wheeler reduces the distance and reaction time available for the rider to apply the brakes. An efficient and effective braking system is useful in such a situation.
Organic Material Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities
- Metal is a widely preferred material for brake pads; however, this trend is changing due to significant braking effect, which cannot be achieved by metal brake pads
- Organic brake pads are highly flexible and provide more comfort, i.e., they possess smooth working during the brake application. Therefore, organic pads are widely incorporated in latest vehicles. However, the organic brake pads is expanding at a moderate pace, owing to issues associated with the wear of organic brake pads.
