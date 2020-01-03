Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market 2020-2025 | Segmentation and Major key players Analysis Clean Comfort, TopTech, Carrier, UltraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), Honeywell, LightSources, Sanuvox, KENSEA, LIANDA

This report studies the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Clean Comfort

TopTech

Carrier

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI)

Honeywell

LightSources

Sanuvox

KENSEA

LIANDA

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Air Sterilization

Coil Sterilization

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Buildings

Hospitals

Transport

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Overview

1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Overview

1.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Air Sterilization

1.2.2 Coil Sterilization

1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Price by Type

1.4 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Type

1.5 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Type

1.6 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Type

Chapter Two: Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Clean Comfort

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Clean Comfort Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 TopTech

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 TopTech Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Carrier

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Carrier Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Honeywell

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Honeywell Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 LightSources

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 LightSources Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Sanuvox

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Sanuvox Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 KENSEA

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 KENSEA Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 LIANDA

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 LIANDA Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

Chapter Four: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Application

5.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Segment by Application

5.1.1 Commercial Buildings

5.1.2 Hospitals

5.1.3 Transport

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Application

5.4 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Application

5.6 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC by Application

Chapter Six: Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Market Forecast

6.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Air Sterilization Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Coil Sterilization Growth Forecast

6.4 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Forecast in Commercial Buildings

6.4.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Forecast in Hospitals

Chapter Seven: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment for HVAC Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

