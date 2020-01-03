Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Analysis by Segmentation, Size Growth 2020-2026 Forecast Research Report

Global Veterinary Rapid Tests Market is valued approximately at USD 529.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Veterinary rapid tests are mainly designed for preliminary screening of animals such as cat, dogs, bovine and cattle. These rapid test kits are able to offer efficient detection of pathogens in a short duration of time around 5-10 minutes. Further, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases such as Ebola virus disease and salmonellosis among livestock and companion animals along with the growing need for the rapid detection of these diseases has led towards the adoption of elemental analysis. For Instance, as per the International Livestock Research, zoonotic diseases are major obstacles in the pathway out of poverty for one billion livestock keepers. Thus, the demand and adoption of the veterinary rapid tests would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, low animal healthcare awareness and limited animal diagnostic infrastructure in several countries is beholding the confidence of users towards purchase of veterinary rapid tests globally.

Leading Players In The Veterinary Rapid Tests Market

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

Virbac

Heska Corporation

Biopanda Reagents, Ltd.

Fassisi GmbH

BioNote, Inc.

SWISSAVANS AG

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

Woodley Equipment Company, Ltd.



By Product:

Rapid Test Kits

Rapid Test Readers

By Application:

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Parasitic Diseases

Allergies

Other Applications

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

The Veterinary Rapid Tests market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Competition by Manufacturers

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Veterinary Rapid Tests Market Forecast

