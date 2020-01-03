VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market is expected to reach USD 55 billion by the year 2025 – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jive Communication, Microsoft Corporation etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global VoIP market is anticipated to hike from USD 20 billion in the year 2019 to around USD 55 billion by the year 2025.

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2019- 2025) owing to several factors. As the ventures are concentrating on geographic extension, they face enormous strain to improve inner and outer correspondence and joint effort among the remotely scattered workforce. This prompts the selection of VoIP arrangements including IP telephones and online applications, which encourage practical correspondence. The innovation empowers functionalities, for example, voice calling, video calling, and texting, at little cost. Another factor prompting the VoIP market demand is the rising pattern of workforce portability.

Global VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) Market: Competitive Insight

The major players in the Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market includes prominent companies like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jive Communication, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nextiva, Orange Business Services, Ribbon Communications, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., 8×8 Inc., Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (Nokia Networks), AT&T Inc., Avaya Inc., CiscoSystems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Google Inc., Telenor Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage, ZTE Corporation.

The phone to phone VoIP segment from the access type section holds a major share in the Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market during the forecast period

The phone to phone VoIP market will observer the quickest development rate because of the broad utilization of IP telephones empowering long-distance correspondence at a moderate cost. IP telephones offer call pausing and propelled call directing contrasted with customary simple telephones. These frameworks empower ventures to scale their correspondence foundation relying upon their changing framework necessities without paying for obtaining exorbitant foundation parts.

The international VoIP calls segment from the call type section holds a major share in the Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market during the forecast period

The international VoIP calls market is anticipated to hold a significant portion of over half by 2025. The interest for universal VoIP calling administrations will increment as they empower tremendous cost-reserve funds for undertakings who have their workplaces and clients crosswise over remotely appropriated areas. A few moderate universal calling plans or plan augmentations are being offered by VoIP service providers, empowering associations to direct business crosswise over outskirts at low calling rates.

The fixed VoIP segment from the medium section holds a major share in the Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market during the forecast period

The fixed VoIP segment will hold a voice over web convention piece of the overall of around 55% by 2025 as ventures incline toward a safe telephone framework, which uses web availability and offers increasingly protected and advantageous correspondence. Fixed VoIP is enlisted with a location, which can be followed back to the telephone line and uses stringent security conventions, which counteract the client’s telephone number from being misused.

North American regions hold a lion’s share in the Global VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Market during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to rule the VoIP market in the year 2025 with a share of more than 40%. Enormous adoption of cloud administrations propelled the broadcast communications framework, and rising fame of workforce portability will bolster the market development. Undertakings in the locale are relocating from customary PSTN systems to cloud-based communication to diminish equipment reliance, increment versatility, and improve joint effort.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) Market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Managed IP PBX

Integrated Access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking

Hosted IP PBX

By Access Type

Computer to Computer

Phone to Phone

Computer to Phone

By Call Type

Domestic Calls

International VoIP Calls

By End-Use

SMBs

Consumers

Large Enterprises

By Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Hospitality

Education

By Medium

Mobile

Fixed

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

