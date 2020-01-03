Weight Management Market: Taking New Steps to Meet the Challenges and Enter in Industry

Weight Management Market Report 2018-2026 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Weight Management industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Weight management is an approach to a attaining and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Weight management includes a healthy balanced diet and physical exercise, to maintain energy intake and energy expenditure. An individual with healthy eating habits can control under-consumption and over-consumption of food. Fad diets that promote fast and temporary weight loss are not included in weight management, rather such management programs focuses on slow weight loss to attain ideal body weight.

Globally, the obese population is increasing, in turn, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases such as musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and diabetes. Treatment of such diseases is highly expensive thus, increasing the demand for weight management programs. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimation, in 2016, 13% of the world’s adult population was obese, particularly 15% of women and 11% of men population globally. From 1975 to 2016, the prevalence rate of obesity almost tripled. This in turn, is expected to create immense potential for growth of the weight management market.

Weight Management Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Weight Management sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: ” Herbalife International Inc., NutriSystem Inc., EnteroMedical Inc., StayWell Inc., Weight Watchers International Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Ethicon US LLC, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Abbott Nutrition, eDiets.com, Atkins Nutritionals, McNeil Nutritionals, Duke Diet and Fitness Center, Life Time Fitness Inc., Precor Inc., Fitness First Group, and 24 Hours Fitness.”

Further in the report, the Weight Management market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyzed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Weight Management industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.

