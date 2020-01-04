Automotive Engine Belt & Hose Market Demand , Economy effect, Research Discoveries with Industrial Chain By 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Automotive Engine Belt And Hose market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automotive Engine Belt And Hose market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Automotive Engine Belt and Hose market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Automotive Engine Belt & Hose market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Automotive Engine Belt & Hose market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Hoses are flexible tubes, which allows the smooth transmission of fluids in automobiles and are used for applications such as braking, steering, cooling, heating and others. The design of a hose is based on a combination of performance and application. In addition, there are number of factors such as straight hose or coil hose, chemical compatibility, length, pressure rating, weight and size, are considered before making proper fitments for a hose in an automobile. Hoses can be made from a single type of material or a combination of two or more materials. Some of the most commonly used materials used for the manufacturing of hoses are PVC, polyurethane, nylon, polyethylene, natural rubber and synthetic. Belts are automotive components that help in the synchronization of camshaft and crankshaft for the proper functioning of valve opening. Timing belt is a crucial type of engine belt, which is an integral part of an engine. This belt ensures the proper opening and closing of valves during the intake and exhaust in each cylinders existing in the engine. The process is carried out by the synchronized rotation of camshaft and crankshaft. A timing belt is actually a drive belt with teeth on its interior surface and a timing chain is basically a roller chain, which is a vital component of a timing belt. The drive belt is another essential component, which is also known as a serpentine belt used for propelling various automotive components such as water pump, power steering, alternator, air conditioning pump, air pump and water pump of an automobile engine. Increasing production of vehicles across the globe coupled with high disposable income of automobile consumers and growth in the automotive sector is set to bolster the growth of automotive engine belt and hose market globally. In addition, high penetration of automotive engine belt and hose manufacturers in emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is another vital reason propelling the growth of this market. Moreover, demand for lightweight and advanced automotive engine belt and hose, achieving all government regulations and CAFÉ standards is positively influencing the growth of the global automotive engine belt and hose market. However, high research and development cost associated with the development of efficient and environment-friendly engine belt and hose is set to inhibit the market in the short-term. Stringent regulations and emission guidelines set up by the government of various countries are putting an immense amount of pressure on automakers to develop lightweight and environment-friendly engine belt and hose. This will result in the weight reduction of the engine and the overall vehicle, thereby increasing the fuel efficiency and reducing the emission of vehicle.

Geographically, Automotive Engine Belt & Hose market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America. The market in North America and Europe tends to be a bit saturated but the market is expected to remain stable during the forecast period. By the end of the forecast period, Asia Pacific and South America are expected to show significant growth. The U.S. is the largest market for automotive hoses in the North American region followed by Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, the demand for hoses is expected to witness strong growth from countries like India, China, Brazil and Russia among others in the next few years.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Automotive Engine Belt & Hose market encompasses market segments based on belt type, hose application type and vehicle type. The belt type segment can be classified as timing belt and drive belt. Based on hose application type, the market has been segregated into different types which includes steering, turbocharger, braking, heating and cooling, and fuel delivery. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been classified into heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Pinafore Holdings B.V., Schaeffler AG, Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., Hutchinson SA. and Nichirin Co. Ltd. among others. among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automotive Engine Belt & Hose market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Reasons to buy:

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets