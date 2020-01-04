Global Digestive Enzyme Market Forecast Report 2019 – 2026 – Top Key Players Analysis

Digestive Enzymes are the group of enzymes that break down polymeric macromolecules such as protein, fats, and carbohydrates into smaller building blocks to facilitate absorption by the body. The principal function of the digestive enzyme is to increase the bioavailability of nutrients. Digestive enzymes are primarily found in the saliva and pancreatic juices and are released from mouth to small intestine which supports the digestion of fats, protein, and carbohydrates. Medical & infant nutrition, sports nutrition, and additional supplements are the different types of applications of the digestive enzyme market.

Increasing awareness regarding gastrointestinal problems and the treatment is one of the critical factors which is supporting the growth of the global digestive enzyme market. Growing concern related to muscle improvement and stomach health are other factors which are also driving the market of the global digestive enzyme. In addition, changing lifestyle of people and increasing consumer expenditure on food supplements will further influence the market growth of the global digestive enzyme. The health benefits associated with the digestive enzyme as it reduces the risk of health problems such as obesity, chronic pancreatitis, indigestion and helpful in improving cellular energy production, skin and tissue healing which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, consumer perception towards probiotic and prebiotic products as a better alternative will hinder the global digestive enzyme market.

North America region represents a high market growth for global digestive enzyme and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate due to growing problems related to gastrointestinal diseases, unhealthy eating habits and an increase in the demand for preventive medicine in the market. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow due to the increasing population suffering from digestive complications and preference for oily and spicy food, which will boost the global digestive enzyme market.

Various notable players operating in the market, Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Amway Corporation, Biotics Research Corporation, National Enzyme Company, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Metagenics, Inc., Twinlab Corporation, Abbott Nutrition, among others.

The global digestive enzyme market has been segmented on the basis of type, origin, application, and key geographies. Based on type, the market is segmented into carbohydrates, protease, lipase and others. Based on origin, the market is segmented into animal, plant, microbial and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into additional supplements, medical & infant nutrition and sports nutrition.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global digestive enzyme market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global digestive enzyme market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

