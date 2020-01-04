Globally, the Edge Protection System industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Edge Protection System is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like BrandSafway, PERI, Doka, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Edge Protection System and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 48% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Edge Protection System industry because of their market share of Edge Protection System.

The global Edge Protection System market was 338.1 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 525.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The key manufacturers in this market include

The key manufacturers in this market include

BrandSafway

PERI

Doka

Altrad Group

ULMA

Rapid-EPS

SafetyRespect

Billington

KGUARD International

TLC Group

Ischebeck Titan Limited

Integrity Worldwide

J-SAFE

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Concrete Edge Protection System

Steel Edge Protection System

Timber Edge Protection System

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure

Industrial

Regions Covered in the Global Edge Protection System Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Edge Protection System market

