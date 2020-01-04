Global Food Flavors Market Forecast Report 2019 – 2026 – Top Key Players Analysis

Food Flavors is defined as food additives used to add flavor in the food and beverages to enhance the taste of the food product. Natural and Synthetic flavor are different types of flavors that are generally used in the food flavors market. Bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, sweet & savory snacks, among other flavors are widely used in different applications which further increase the acceptability of food in the market.

The major factor that is driving the growth of the global food flavors market are growing health concerns which further shift consumers towards natural food products. Moreover, increasing demand in various food applications and higher acceptability of consumers as natural flavors offers various health benefits which will further boost the market of the global food flavors market. The availability of various flavors in different applications also anticipated propelling the growth of the global food flavors market. Even, manufacturers are adopting new technology to use flavors for more stability and suitability to fulfill consumer needs in the upcoming years. However, factors that hamper the growth of the global food flavors market are side effects of artificial flavors which lead to health issues such as headache, chest pain, fatigue, and other problems and low stability of flood flavors. In addition, low shelf- life of the products added with flavors and high cost is involved in the production are other factors which are restraining the global food flavors market.

Asia-Pacific region represents a high market growth for global food flavors and expected to grow at a considerable growth rate due to the inclination of consumers towards natural flavors based products and a strong presence of the major key players innovating more products in the market. North America is projected to grow due to the growing demand for clean-label and organic products which will boost the global food flavors market.

Various notable players operating in the market, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Symrise AG, Firmenich SA, Corbion NV, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries, Hasegawa Co. Ltd., among others. For instance, Firmenich SA expanded its operation in California to offer its customers tailored taste and nutrition solutions, with a unique variety of organic products.

The global food flavors market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and key geographies. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural flavor, synthetic flavor and nature identical flavoring. Based on application, the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, sweet & savory snacks and others. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid and dry.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global food flavors market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global food flavors market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

