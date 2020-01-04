Global Isoflavones Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2026

Isoflavones are phytoestrogens which are plant inferred mixes with estrogenic action. These are to a great extent found in soy products and soybeans, vegetables, peanuts and chickpea. It contains a higher measure of daidzein and genistein. Soy isoflavones discover application in assembling different hair care categories that incorporate hair oil and shampoos. There are two techniques to get the isoflavones from its sources. One is synthetic and the other is mechanical. Compound extraction is an ordinary procedure, wherein sources are changed over into concentrates and segregate by utilizing solvents. These concentrates and separates at that point, create a result alluded to molasses, which are a rich source of isoflavones. The germ from the sources is precisely isolated from cotyledons in the mechanical extraction of isoflavones. Isoflavones are also used as antioxidants which further utilized for the prevention of various cardiovascular disease, bone problems and high cholesterol.

Growing awareness of the consumption of naturally derived products and rising population are the major driving forces for the market growth. Also, Isoflavones provide anti-aging and antioxidants benefit exhibiting estrogen properties which further helps in maintaining integrity, skin texture, preventing wrinkles and enhance hair growth. The high demand for isoflavone comes from Nutraceutical due to various health benefits of the product is also positively impacting market growth. Significant demand for isoflavones from nutraceuticals and dietary supplements sector is expected to fuel the market growth. Major companies are using cutting edge extraction technology for getting the isoflavones from its sources which further helps to increase demand of Isoflavones during the forecast period. However, storage and food regulation may hamper the growth of Isoflavones market

Request for Sample Report – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-isoflavones-market/sample-request

The global isoflavones market is expected to grow at a promising growth rate during the forecast period due to its large-scale application areas. Additionally, Isoflavones are gaining traction in developed economies, especially in western countries. Although Europe is also showing potential opportunities for the Isoflavones as these are widely used in nutraceuticals-based products. The Asia Pacific is a developed commercial center for isoflavones. A portion of the nation presents in the area, for example, China, Japan, and South Korea are the biggest purchasers of soy and its items across the globe.

Various notable players operating in the market, NutraScience Labs, Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals, Medisys Biotech Private Limited, Perennial Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Maat Nutritionals, Au Natural Organics Company, Yashica Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Bio-gen extracts Pvt. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Atlantic Essential Products, Inc., among others.

Request for Customization – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-isoflavones-market/request-for-customization

The global isoflavones market is segmented on the basis of source, application and key geographies. Based on source, the market is segmented into soy, chickpea, red clover and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global isoflavones market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global isoflavones market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-isoflavones-market/

About GMI Research

GMI Research is a market research and consulting firm which provides research-based solutions to business executives and investment professionals so that they can make right business & investment decisions faster based on real facts. We help business leaders through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition.

GMI Research’s leadership team with extensive experience in research and consulting together with our research and domain expertise creates a strong value proposition to create solutions that addresses our clients business problems and add significant value to long lasting relationship.

The company provides syndicated research report, customized research, sales enablement research, data analytics and KPO (knowledge process outsourcing) service for Electronics & Semiconductors, Information Communication and Technology, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics and Chemical industries.

Our analysts and consultants who are passionate about research and consulting are recruited from renowned local and global universities and have worked with the leading local and international organizations.

Media Contact

Company Name: GMI RESEARCH

Contact Person: Sarah Nash

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +353 1 442 8820

Address: Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate

City: Dublin

State: Dublin

Country: Ireland

Website: www.gmiresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets