Global Oryzanol Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2019 – 2026

Oryzanol is obtained from the rice bran oil, which mainly found in wheat bran and some fruits and vegetables. Rice bran oil is a good source of important nutritional phytoceuticals such as lecithin, tocotrinols, and oryzanol. It is a naturally occurring antioxidant and exceptional component of rice bran oil. Oryzanol is widely used in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals & sport supplements and cosmetics in the market.

The major factors which are responsible for driving the growth of the global oryzanol market include growing awareness regarding the availability of essential substances among the population. The oryzanol improves the nutritional benefits of fruits and vegetables, which further enhances the global oryzanol market during the forecast period. A rise in health-related problems such as diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases due to healthy eating habits and high cholesterol levels will drive the global oryzanol market. Moreover, the consumer is shifting towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and growth of the sports supplements industry will further boost the market growth. Even, major players are focusing on continues research and technological advancements in the production of oryzanol based products to reduce health issues among consumers. The factor responsible for restraining the growth is the lack of awareness regarding the benefits among the consumers in the global oryzanol market.

North America region represents a high market growth for global food inclusions and anticipated to grow at a considerable growth rate due to a rise in the cases of high cholesterol among the population and increasing consumer awareness by the government programs in the market. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the higher availability of rice bran and change in lifestyle towards more healthy products and cosmetic ingredients, which will boost the global oryzanol market. Also, growing opportunities in the sport supplement applications in developing markets such as India, Indonesia, and China are predicted to have a positive impact on the growth of the region.

Various notable players in the oryzanol market include Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, TSUNO, Henry Lamotte Oils, Delekang Food, Jining Ankang Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Freemen LLC, Chromadex Inc., Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical, Kangcare, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., among others.

The global oryzanol market has been segmented on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals & sport supplements and cosmetics.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global oryzanol market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global oryzanol market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

