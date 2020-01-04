Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

The spray drying equipment is responsible for reducing the moisture content from the products and helps in drying materials that are thermally sensitive, including food products and pharmaceuticals. These types of equipment serve significant importance in the field of processing of the food products including ready to eat food, milk powders for lactose intolerants, dry soups, and vegetables, among others. Spray drying is a method that uses hot gas for drying and finally producing dry powder from a liquid or slurry.

The factors propelling the growth of global spray drying equipment include improving living standards of people leading to a growing preference for convenient food products which further leads to the rise in demand for the spray drying equipment. The properties, including the reduction in microbial growth, longer shelf life will lead to the demand for spray drying equipment. The growing investments for implementing advanced technologies, rising population, and increasing food and pharmaceutical industry will be further helping in bolstering the growth of the global spray drying equipment market. The factors responsible for hindering the growth of global spray drying equipment include the high cost of maintenance and operation. High power consumption and the lack of knowledge among the engineers also restrains the growth of spray drying equipment in the market.

North America region represents a high market growth for global spray drying equipment and expected to grow at a considerable growth rate due to the higher adaptability of new and emerging technologies by major players in the market. The demand in the U.S is expected to have a positive impact on the growth owing to a increase in the adoption of this equipment in the global spray drying equipment market. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a prominent rate due to an increase in demand for nutritional products such as milk powders and infant food among consumers coupled with the increase in disposable income, which will boost the global spray drying equipment market.

Various notable players in the facial recognition market include GEA, SPX FLOW, Dedert Corporation, Buchi Labortechnik, European Spraydry Technologies LLP, Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment, Acmefil, New AVM Systech, and C. E. Rogers, among others.

The global spray drying equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, drying stage, flow type, cycle, and key geographies. Based on the type, the market is segmented into rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer, fluidized, closed loop, centrifugal, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, chemical and others. Based on drying stage, the market is segmented into single-stage, two-stage and multi-stage. Based on flow type, the market is segmented into co-current flow, counter current flow and mixed flow. Based on cycle, the market is segmented into open and closed.

