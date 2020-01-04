India Milk-Based Beverages Market Forecast Highlights Revenue Share Analysis Across Prime Geographies During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2026

Milk-based beverages are the nutritional dairy product which is growing among the consumer. It has all major nutrients same as unflavored milk includes calcium, protein, vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B12, potassium, phosphorus, riboflavin, and niacin which is important for growth and development for kids and adults. Milk-based beverages is further classified into flavoured milk beverages and fermented milk beverages in the market. Flavored milk beverages are the most popular milk-based beverages which have been made by adding sugar, emulsifies and flavors such as chocolate, almond, strawberry, mango, vanilla, etc. to skim or whole milk. In addition, the amount of sugar in flavored milk is significantly low as compared to soft drinks.

The key factor which is driving the market is rising health consciousness consumer shifting towards dairy-based products. Other factors supporting the growth of the India milk-based market are increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of healthy beverages, changes in lifestyle and taste preference towards natural products among consumers. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of flavored milk beverages and growing younger population moving towards newer and richer flavors based drinks are further expected to boost the growth of the India milk-based beverages market. In addition, the manufacturer is focussing on introducing low-fat flavored milk beverages to increase their product visibility to attract health-conscious consumers. However, growing problems related to lactose tolerance and the availability of substitutes will restraint the India milk-based beverages market.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Britannia Industries Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Heritage Foods Limited, The Hershey Company, Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd., among others. For instance, ITC limited introduced ready to drink milk-based beverage segment with its brand Sunfeast in southern states of India.

The India milk-based beverages market has been segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, end users, and key geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into flavored milk beverages and fermented milk beverages. Flavored milk beverages are further segmented into chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, almond, mango, and others and fermented milk beverages are further segmented into lassi, chach, and others. Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into paper-based, plastic-based, glass-based, and metal-based. Based on end users, the market is segmented into online stores, supermarkets, specialized stores, and others.

The research report “India Milk-Based Beverages Market” provides an in-depth analysis of India milk-based beverages market based on product type, packaging, end user and major geography for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for India milk-based beverages market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is India milk-based beverages market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the India milk-based beverages market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

