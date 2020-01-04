Interatrial Shunt Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) | Data Insights Partner

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Interatrial Shunt market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Interatrial Shunt market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Interatrial Shunt market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Interatrial Shunt market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Interatrial Shunt market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Atrial septal defect is a hole between the two atria of the heart which may incline the risk of heart failure. Interatrial shunting is a process which treats the patients with high risk heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The global Interatrial Shunt market is primarily driven by the growing aging population, birth defect and increasing new cardiac cases across worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the prominent causes of natural deaths in the world- around 20 million population die from cardiovascular disease per year across worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15 out of 10,000 babies born with the atria septal defect each year in the United States. On the contrary major technical issues in the Interatrial Shunt, unavailability, etc. may be the restrains for the growth of the global Interatrial Shunt market in the forecast period. However, increasing research and development expenditure by the key players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic and strategic alliance among the key companies may provide the global Interatrial Shunt market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. For instance, V. Wave, a privately held medical device company won the FDA approval on revolutionized interatrial shunts for treatment of heart failure in August 2019. V,Wave’s invasive interatrial shunt was being evaluated by the RELEIVE-HF study and showed positive result in the clinical trial.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Interatrial Shunt market encompasses market segments based on indication and end user. On the basis of indication, the sub-market is foramen ovale, atrial septal defect and others. Based on end user, the global Interatrial Shunt market has been segregated into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and others. By Geography, the global Interatrial Shunt market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Corvia Medical, V-Wave Ltd., SHANGHAI SHAPE MEMORY ALLOY CO., LTD. etc. have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Interatrial Shunt related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

