Is Epilepsy a threat to the Ketogenic Diet Market Globally?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ketogenic Diet’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Ample Foods (United States),Bulletproof 360 Inc. (United States),Lovegoodfats (Canada),Nestle (Switzerland),Perfect Keto (United States),Dang Foods (United States),Ample Foods (United States),Keto and Co (United States),Kitchfix (United States),Keto Fridge (United States),,Nutricia (United States),PrÃ¼vit Ventures Inc. (Hong Kong),Diet Darzee (India)

The ketogenic diet contains a high amount of fat and a low amount of protein and carbohydrates. It used to treat epilepsy, a central nervous system (neurological) disorder. Also helps to regulate cholesterol level, blood sugar, and blood pressure. The rising population of health-conscious people and increasing focus on weight management supplementing the growth of ketogenic diet as it

