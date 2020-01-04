Tunnel Boring Machine Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Tunnel Boring Machine Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Tunnel Boring Machine Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Tunnel Boring Machine Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Tunnel Boring Machine Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Tunnel Boring Machine Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) also known as a “mole“, is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They can bore through hard rock, sand, and almost anything in between. Rising demand for soft ground underground water and wastewater tunnels and transportation tunnels are the primary factor responsible for the robust growth of the tunnel boring machine market during the forecast period. Exponential Growth rate of the construction sector in the U.S and different part of the Asia Pacific is one of the most important factor anticipated to boost the demand of Tunnel Boring Machine for various application segments including railway, highway, mining and municipal development. This in turn is expected to trigger the demand of tunnel boring machine market in the coming years. However, throughout the forecast period, the North America is likely to boost its market share owing to the rising adoption of tunnel boring machine in the other countries, especially in The U.S.

Additionally, increase in need for micro-tunneling for the water management system for urban areas is anticipated to bolster the global tunnel boring machine market in coming years. On the flip side, the adoption of alternative tunneling methods and high capital costs involved in tunnel excavation is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market. Innovations in the tunneling industry have opened up future opportunities to service sectors beyond the infrastructure sector. Oil and gas (pipelines), mining and the power sectors may all see increasing use of tunneling expertise as projects complexity increases in the coming days. This in turn is expected to boost the market demand in next few years. Across the Asia Pacific, different government organizations are investing in tunnels for faster commute between major cities, which in turns is anticipated to fuel the market demand in coming years. As per the Asia Pacific tunnel boring machine market analysis, India and China are anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Major players in the global tunnel boring machine market will be keen about the emerging Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Tunnel Boring Machine Market has been segmented by the by machine type, geological type, end users & region. In terms of the machine type, Tunnel Boring Machine Market has been segregated into Slurry TBM, Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM, Shielded TBM, Multi-Mode TBM, and Others. In terms of geological type the market has been segmented into different types which includes Soft Ground, Hard Rock Ground, Heterogenous Ground, and Variable Ground. In terms of end user the market has been segmented by Road Transport, Railway Transport, Metro & Transit, Utilities, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd., Herrenknecht AG, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co.,Ltd (The Robbins Company, Inc.), and Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

