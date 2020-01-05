Vegan Yogurt Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Vegan yogurt Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Vegan yogurt Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Vegan yogurt Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Vegan yogurt Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Vegan yogurt Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of X.XX% through 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

The vegan yogurt is the pant-based yogurt that is a best suitable alternative for the regular yogurt. The lactose intolerance and other disorders caused by the dairy products have embolden the manufactures to produce the dairy free products for the consumers. The growing demand for the dairy yogurt alternative is the primary factor that drives the growth of vegan yogurt market. This vegan yogurt is enrich with the ingredients that provides the nutritional benefits to the consumers. At present, they are being produced from the coconut, soy, rice and other plant based ingredients. The vegan yogurt contains proteins, probiotics and other nutrients with low sugar that creates its huge demand in the diet-conscious consumers. Rapidly changing eating habits coupled with the growing working population is propelling the growth of vegan yogurt market worldwide. In addition, the growing awareness about the benefits of plant-based products are likely to boost the growth of vegan yogurt market. Furthermore, the availability of variety of different flavours in the vegan yogurt is favouring the growth of vegan yogurt market all over the world. The growing consumer’s inclination towards the dairy-free products is contributing in the growth of vegan yogurt market. Furthermore, the factors such as growing vegan consumers and the increasing health consciousness among the population are majorly promoting the growth of vegan yogurt market. However, the vegan yogurt has high cost as compare to other yogurts that is expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the ongoing introduction of new flavours in the vegan products are projected to serve numerous growth opportunities in the vegan yogurt market in the near future. With the CAGR estimation of X.XX%, the global market share is witnessing an exceptional growth since 2018. North America is leading in geographical market share of ~30%. Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the regions following North America with a growing market share in their regions. In North America, the growing consumption of vegan yogurt is majorly the key factor that drives the growth of vegan yogurt market. In addition, the growing prevalence of the lactose intolerance and milk allergies are promoting the growth of North America vegan yogurt market. Furthermore, The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the vegan yogurt market. The factors such as growing awareness about dairy-free products, changing lifestyles and the growing health consciousness among the population are responsible for the rapid growth of vegan yogurt market in this region.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the vegan yogurt market has been segmented by types, application, and sales channels. In terms of the vegan yogurt type, vegan yogurt market has been divided into soy yogurt, coconut yogurt, almond yogurt, and others. In terms of the application, vegan yogurt market has been classified into household and HoReCa. On the basis of sales channels market is segmented into direct sale channels and indirect sale channels.

Among the type, the almond yogurt holds a significant share in the vegan yogurt market. The minimum fat content of almond yogurt increases its popularity among the consumers. They also help to reduce bad cholesterol and improve immunity. Thus, the demand for almond yogurt is growing rapidly mainly in the elder population.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Vegan yogurt. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Europe and North America. The key players observed in the study are – Danone, General Mills Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Kite Hill, Hudson River Foods, COYO Pty Ltd, Good Karma Foods Inc. and other companies.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets