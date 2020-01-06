2019 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market | Industry Report and Forecast 2024

According to the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2018. The report further anticipates the market to cross US$ 4.4 Billion by 2023, at a projected CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Prefabricated buildings are structured components which are manufactured in a factory and then assembled at the construction site. These prefabricated buildings are installed in structural steel frames which form the skeletal layout of the building. In the GCC region, prefabricated construction is gaining prominence on account of its various advantages such as sustainability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, time efficiency, and protection from moisture, environmental hazards and dirt.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market

GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Drivers/Constraints:

There has been a rise in the construction activities and investments in infrastructure, road and railway projects across the GCC region. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increase in the demand for quick and cheaper construction solutions has been facilitated by upcoming events in the GCC region as well as by a significant boost in the tourism sector which has, in turn, contributed towards an augmented demand for prefabricated building and structural steel.

The governments across the region have implemented various regulations in order to improve waste management and save energy which has positively influenced the growth of the market.

There are several factors which act as major hindrances towards the growth of the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market such as low build tolerance, supplier dependency and high development prices.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

6 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by End Use

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

7 GCC Prefabricated Building Market: Performance by Component

7.1 Floors and Roofs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Walls

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Staircase

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Panels and Lintels

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 GCC Structural Steel Market: Performance by Component

8.1 H-Type Beam

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 I-Type Beam

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Columns

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Angles

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Performance by End-Use Sector

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Institutional

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Industrial

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

10.1 Prefabricated Building

10.1.1 Market Overview

10.1.2 Market Performance

10.1.2.1 Volume Trend

10.1.2.2 Value Trend

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Component

10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-use

10.1.5 Market Breakup by Material Used

10.1.6 Market Forecast

10.2 Structural Steel

10.2.1 Market Overview

10.2.2 Market Performance

10.2.2.1 Volume Trend

10.2.2.2 Value Trend

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Component

10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-use

10.2.5 Market Forecast

11 UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

11.1 Prefabricated Building

11.1.1 Market Overview

11.1.2 Market Performance

11.1.2.1 Volume Trends

11.1.2.2 Value Trends

11.1.3 Market Breakup by Component

11.1.4 Market Breakup by End-use

11.1.5 Market Breakup by Material Used

11.1.6 Market Forecast

11.2 Structural Steel

11.2.1 Market Overview

11.2.2 Market Performance

11.2.2.1 Volume Trends

11.2.2.2 Value Trends

11.2.3 Market Breakup by Component

11.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

11.2.5 Market Forecast

12 Other Markets in the GCC Region

12.1 Oman Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

12.2 Qatar Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

12.3 Kuwait Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

12.4 Bahrain Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Prefabricated Building Industry

13.2.2 Structural Steel Industry

14 Key Players Profiles

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market/requestsample

Contact US: IMARC Group

309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets