2019 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market | Industry Report and Forecast 2024

According to the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2018. The report further anticipates the market to cross US$ 4.4 Billion by 2023, at a projected CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Prefabricated buildings are structured components which are manufactured in a factory and then assembled at the construction site. These prefabricated buildings are installed in structural steel frames which form the skeletal layout of the building. In the GCC region, prefabricated construction is gaining prominence on account of its various advantages such as sustainability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, time efficiency, and protection from moisture, environmental hazards and dirt.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market
GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Drivers/Constraints:
There has been a rise in the construction activities and investments in infrastructure, road and railway projects across the GCC region. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increase in the demand for quick and cheaper construction solutions has been facilitated by upcoming events in the GCC region as well as by a significant boost in the tourism sector which has, in turn, contributed towards an augmented demand for prefabricated building and structural steel.
The governments across the region have implemented various regulations in order to improve waste management and save energy which has positively influenced the growth of the market.
There are several factors which act as major hindrances towards the growth of the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market such as low build tolerance, supplier dependency and high development prices.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use
5.6 Market Forecast
6 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by End Use
6.6 Market Forecast
6.7 SWOT Analysis
6.7.1 Overview
6.7.2 Strengths
6.7.3 Weaknesses
6.7.4 Opportunities
6.7.5 Threats
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.9.4 Degree of Competition
6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
7 GCC Prefabricated Building Market: Performance by Component
7.1 Floors and Roofs
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Walls
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Staircase
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Panels and Lintels
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 GCC Structural Steel Market: Performance by Component
8.1 H-Type Beam
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 I-Type Beam
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Columns
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Angles
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Performance by End-Use Sector
9.1 Residential
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Institutional
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Industrial
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
10.1 Prefabricated Building
10.1.1 Market Overview
10.1.2 Market Performance
10.1.2.1 Volume Trend
10.1.2.2 Value Trend
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Component
10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-use
10.1.5 Market Breakup by Material Used
10.1.6 Market Forecast
10.2 Structural Steel
10.2.1 Market Overview
10.2.2 Market Performance
10.2.2.1 Volume Trend
10.2.2.2 Value Trend
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Component
10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-use
10.2.5 Market Forecast
11 UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
11.1 Prefabricated Building
11.1.1 Market Overview
11.1.2 Market Performance
11.1.2.1 Volume Trends
11.1.2.2 Value Trends
11.1.3 Market Breakup by Component
11.1.4 Market Breakup by End-use
11.1.5 Market Breakup by Material Used
11.1.6 Market Forecast
11.2 Structural Steel
11.2.1 Market Overview
11.2.2 Market Performance
11.2.2.1 Volume Trends
11.2.2.2 Value Trends
11.2.3 Market Breakup by Component
11.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
11.2.5 Market Forecast
12 Other Markets in the GCC Region
12.1 Oman Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
12.2 Qatar Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
12.3 Kuwait Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
12.4 Bahrain Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Prefabricated Building Industry
13.2.2 Structural Steel Industry
14 Key Players Profiles
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-prefabricated-building-structural-steel-market/requestsample
Contact US: IMARC Group
309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website: www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment