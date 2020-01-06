Acetone Market Global Industry Outlook and Demand 2020 to 2024 – DowDuPont, Honeywell Chemicals

This Research Report of Acetone Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The market for acetone is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The acetone market is driven by many factors, such as dynamic economic development in Asia-Pacific region and a positive demand for MMA from the electronics industry.

– Growing usage in production of personal care & household products, as well as rising electronics industry in the Asia-Pacific region are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Increasing regulations by European commission on BPA is likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Increasing usage by dermatologists is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Competitive Landscape of Acetone Market

The Acetone market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Borealis AG, CEPSA Quimica SA, DowDuPont, Honeywell Chemicals, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– Chinas acetone market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate owing to the increasing demand for MMA, bisphenol-A, and solvents from various industries such as construction, electronics and automotive.

– Chinas MMA supply is expected to increase in the year 2019 due to increase in upcoming plant capacities. Various manufacturers such as Wanhua Chemical has already introduced its 50,000 tons per year MMA plant in the year 2018. Additionally, Heilongjiang Zhongmen Longxin Chemical and Jiangsu Sailboat will be expanding their capacities at their respective MMA plant locations in 2019.

– Moreover, the production for bisphenol-A is expanding in China on the back of increasing demand for polycarbonates from construction, electronics, and automotive industries, amongst others.

– Such factors are driving the market for acetone in the country, which in turn is fuelling the demand from Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Trends

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Application to Witness Higher Potential Growth

– MMA is a colorless liquid, soluble in most of the organic solvents except in water, and is the second largest market for acetone. MMA is widely used for various medical, dental and joint replacements procedures, and for other industrial applications.

– Moreover, MMA is majorly used to make polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) plastics. MMA also witnesses further usage in various other applications, such as in the form of beads or pellets. The polymer form of MMA can be molded into a wide range of end-use products, such as rear-lights, lenses for glasses, and instrument consoles for vehicles and appliances.

– In the automotive industry, MMA is used in auto-glazing and for exterior car coating, as it is weather resistant and it protects from scratches. It is used in adhesives, coatings, and nail products.

– This wide range of usage in many end-user applications has driven the MMA market. The major consuming countries in the methyl methacrylate market are the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

– Hence, the growing demand from various industries in different countries is expected to increase the demand for acetone in the form of MMA application.

